Nasdaq drops over 5% on AI concerns, US chip curbs
The Nasdaq dropped more than 5% this week, its biggest fall since early pandemic days, pushing it into the red for the year.
The main culprits? Worries over AI stocks and US curbs on chip exports to certain countries, which are meant to slow down China's progress in artificial intelligence.
Dow and S&P slip, Asia follows
It wasn't just the Nasdaq feeling the pain. The Dow slipped about 2% and the S&P 500 lost nearly 4%, as investors got jittery about rising interest rates and tech stock troubles.
The selloff even spread to Asia: Indian tech shares like E2E Networks dropped up to 5%, South Korea's Kospi slid nearly 4%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng kept falling, partly due to new trading rules in China and Taiwan.