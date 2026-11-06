Nasdaq falls 5.52% into correction amid AI data center worries

The Nasdaq just saw its biggest single-day decline in 19 months, sinking 5.52% on Thursday and officially entering correction territory (that's a total fall of over 10% since early October).

Investors are spooked by talk of tougher AI regulations and a slowdown in building new data centers, key for powering all things AI.

Big names like NVIDIA took a hit, falling more than 9%, while the semiconductor sector slid more than 12%.