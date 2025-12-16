NASDAQ will soon allow share trading round the clock

The tech-heavy NASDAQ exchange, home to major companies like NVIDIA and Apple , is gearing up to introduce 24-hour trading. The move comes as part of a strategy to meet the growing global demand for US equities. According to Reuters, NASDAQ intends to file paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for this round-the-clock trading system.

Implementation NASDAQ's president confirms plans NASDAQ President Tal Cohen had confirmed in March that the exchange was in talks with regulators about non-stop trading. He had said they were looking at launching this system five days a week by the second half of 2026. Notably, other major exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) have also announced similar plans for extended trading hours.

Trading structure Proposed schedule for extended trading hours Currently, the US stock market operates for 16 hours a day. NASDAQ plans to extend this to 24 hours. The proposed structure includes a day session from 4:00am to 8:00pm followed by a one-hour break for maintenance and clearing trades. The night session would then run from 9:00pm until the next day's pre-market opening at 4:00am.