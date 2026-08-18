Nasdaq plans nearly 23 hours weekday trading pending regulatory approval

There is a daily one-hour break (8:00pm to 9:00pm ET) for system processing, but all other trading hours stay as they are.

The overnight session will need new order entry ports and will not support some order types like market orders.

Orders entered during the overnight session that remain outstanding at 4:00am will be canceled and can be re-entered when the next trading session begins.

Plus, Nasdaq also plans to introduce additional safeguards for overnight trading, including static price bands that would reject orders placed outside specified limits, subject to regulatory approval.

This change only affects the main Nasdaq Stock Market, not options or other Nasdaq exchanges.