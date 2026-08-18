Nasdaq plans nearly 23 hours weekday trading pending regulatory approval
Nasdaq just announced plans for a nearly 23-hour weekday trading schedule, adding an overnight session from 9:00pm to 4:00am ET.
If the Securities and Exchange Commission and the readiness of the securities information processor (SIP) sign off, this could kick off December 6, 2026, meaning you could trade almost any time from Sunday night through Friday evening.
Overnight session limits and safeguards
There is a daily one-hour break (8:00pm to 9:00pm ET) for system processing, but all other trading hours stay as they are.
The overnight session will need new order entry ports and will not support some order types like market orders.
Orders entered during the overnight session that remain outstanding at 4:00am will be canceled and can be re-entered when the next trading session begins.
Plus, Nasdaq also plans to introduce additional safeguards for overnight trading, including static price bands that would reject orders placed outside specified limits, subject to regulatory approval.
This change only affects the main Nasdaq Stock Market, not options or other Nasdaq exchanges.