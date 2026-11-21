Nasdaq posts biggest weekly decline since last year's Liberation Day
The US stock market just had a rough Friday: Nasdaq dropped over 4% and the S&P 500 also took a big hit, marking Nasdaq's biggest weekly decline since last year's Liberation Day rout.
The Nasdaq is now down almost 2% in 2026, relinquishing an annual gain of almost 19% through early October.
NVIDIA plunges 46% Broadcom falls 12%
A big reason for the crash? Major losses in AI-related tech stocks: NVIDIA plunged 46% and Broadcom fell 12%.
As these high-flying growth stocks struggle, more investors are moving their money into "value" stocks that have steadier returns.
Analysts say this shake-up could actually make AI stocks healthier long term, even if it stings right now.