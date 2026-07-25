Nasdaq slips 0.64% amid AI budget concerns after Alphabet announcement

The Nasdaq dropped 0.64% on Friday, with investors uneasy about big spending on AI projects, especially after Alphabet announced a major jump in its AI budget.

Peter Andersen from Andersen Capital Management noted that people are starting to wonder if all this investment will actually pay off.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Dow managed to stay in positive territory, showing some resilience even as the Nasdaq logged its second straight weekly loss.