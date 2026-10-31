Intel, Reddit plunge 29% as Nasdaq suffers worst-fall since June

According to Capital Economics, the four so-called hyperscalers (Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Amazon, and Alphabet) have been responsible for over a third of all capital spending by current S&P 500 constituents in the last year.

Their share is likely to increase further, which is causing concern among investors.

John Higgins, a markets economist at Capital Economics, said this trend "is becoming partly dependent on external financing," making investors more anxious about their collective investments.