Nasdaq tumble on October 30 raises doubts about AI funds

The Nasdaq's recent tumble on October 30 hit tech and AI-focused mutual funds pretty hard.

Popular funds like Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FoF dropped 11.30% in just a month, while Edelweiss US Technology Equity FoF fell 10.75%.

Others from Aditya Birla Sun Life, Kotak, and Navi also saw losses close to 8%.

It's got some folks questioning whether AI investments are as bulletproof as they seemed.