Big news for anyone interested in the markets: Nasdaq will soon let people trade stocks nearly around the clock on weekdays.

Starting December 6, 2026, you'll be able to buy and sell from Sunday night at 9pm ET all the way through Friday at 8pm ET, with just a one-hour break each day for maintenance and corporate action processing.

This move is designed to make it easier for investors worldwide to jump in, no matter their time zone.