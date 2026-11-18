Nasdaq will allow near 24 hours weekday stock trading
Big news for anyone interested in the markets: Nasdaq will soon let people trade stocks nearly around the clock on weekdays.
Starting December 6, 2026, you'll be able to buy and sell from Sunday night at 9pm ET all the way through Friday at 8pm ET, with just a one-hour break each day for maintenance and corporate action processing.
This move is designed to make it easier for investors worldwide to jump in, no matter their time zone.
Nasdaq promises protections and reliable pricing
With this new schedule, investors can react faster to global events, even overnight.
While most trading action will still happen during regular hours, having a regulated space for after-hours trades could be a game changer.
Nasdaq Executive Vice Chairman Edward S. Knight says, "We feel it will serve investors better, and we're looking forward to executing on our plans on December 6," promising strong protections and keeping key systems, like how opening and closing prices are set, just as reliable as before.