NASSCOM: AI boosts India tech productivity while hiring lags
Business
AI is shaking up India's tech scene by making companies more productive without needing to hire as many people.
NASSCOM President Rajesh Nambiar points out that while revenue jumped more than 6% last year, job growth was just about one-half that.
This signals a big shift from the old days when more money meant lots of new jobs.
Campus hiring declines, NASSCOM expects rebound
Campus hiring has taken a hit, with fewer entry-level roles as companies focus on advanced skills and AI-driven processes.
While things look slow now, Nambiar believes demand for skilled tech talent will bounce back once businesses fully adapt to AI, so if you're building those skills, the future could still be bright.