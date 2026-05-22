Nasscom and Indeed report: Indian companies demand generative AI skills
Indian companies are seriously upping their game when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI).
According to a fresh Nasscom and Indeed report, employers across tech and other industries want talent with skills like generative AI, large language models, prompt engineering, MLOps, and data visualization.
If you've got Python or machine learning chops or know your way around Azure and TensorFlow, you're in high demand.
Internship postings up 103% in India
Hiring is especially strong in AI engineering and operations, with sectors like BFSI and telecom leading the charge.
Internship postings in India have increased by 103%, showing just how much practical experience matters now.
Employers are shifting focus from degrees to real-world skills, so if you can code or analyze data, you're already ahead.
As Nasscom's Ketaki Karnik puts it, skilling up is key for India's tech future.