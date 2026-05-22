Nasscom and Indeed report: Indian companies demand generative AI skills

Internship postings up 103% in India

Hiring is especially strong in AI engineering and operations, with sectors like BFSI and telecom leading the charge.

Internship postings in India have increased by 103%, showing just how much practical experience matters now.

Employers are shifting focus from degrees to real-world skills, so if you can code or analyze data, you're already ahead.

As Nasscom's Ketaki Karnik puts it, skilling up is key for India's tech future.