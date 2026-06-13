NASSCOM and Indian High Commission launch UK Technology Advisory Council
Business
NASSCOM and the Indian High Commission in the UK just launched the UK Technology Advisory Council (TAC) in London.
The goal? To make India-UK tech ties stronger by backing AI security, boosting trade and investment, growing talent, and making it easier for businesses to work together.
NASSCOM report: over 35,000 UK jobs
The TAC line up with big goals like doubling trade under CETA by 2035.
Plus, a new NASSCOM report shows Indian IT companies are supporting over 35,000 jobs across the UK most of them outside London and are serious about training: 88% of their teams get yearly upskilling, with a strong focus on AI.