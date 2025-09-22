NASSCOM clarifies new $100,000 H-1B fee: Only for new applicants

Indian tech firms are already hiring less in the US

Indian tech companies are relying less on H-1B visas anyway, with numbers dropping from nearly 15,000 in 2015 to just over 10,000 in 2024.

Since the change is delayed and most top Indian firms hire locally and use H-1Bs mainly for hard-to-fill roles (less than 1% of their staff), NASSCOM expects only a minor impact.

They're also urging the US to keep skilled worker rules stable so innovation and growth don't take a hit, which is crucial for sustaining national competitiveness and economic growth.