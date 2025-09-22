Next Article
Tax pros want penalties waived for this year's portal glitch
On September 15, 2025, the Income Tax (I-T) portal experienced technical glitches and slowdowns right when companies needed to file returns and pay advance tax.
Because of the glitch and heavy traffic, many payments didn't go through—leaving businesses worried about big penalties.
Now, tax pros are urging the government to waive these charges since it wasn't their fault.
Industry groups want better, more reliable e-filing
Companies face steep interest—1% per month or even 3% for a single day's delay—just because the tech failed.
Accountants say it's unfair that compliant taxpayers might get hit with extra costs due to system errors and automatic payment reversals.
