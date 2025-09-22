Tax pros want penalties waived for this year's portal glitch Business Sep 22, 2025

On September 15, 2025, the Income Tax (I-T) portal experienced technical glitches and slowdowns right when companies needed to file returns and pay advance tax.

Because of the glitch and heavy traffic, many payments didn't go through—leaving businesses worried about big penalties.

Now, tax pros are urging the government to waive these charges since it wasn't their fault.