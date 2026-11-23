Nasscom seeks government's 2027-28 budget to include 3-year AI scheme
Nasscom wants the government's 2027-28 budget to include a three-year scheme that helps startups and small businesses cover the costs of switching to AI-powered services.
Announced on November 23, the plan is all about making it easier for young companies to tap into AI without breaking the bank.
Nasscom seeks India competitiveness reforms
They are also pushing for policies that make India more globally competitive: think workforce retraining, easier tech commercialization, and smoother business operations.
Some other asks: friendlier tax rules for tech jobs and ESOPs, a cybersecurity program just for MSMEs, and steps to help companies stay financially healthy during big changes like mergers or restructuring.