NASSCOM urges Finance Ministry to update GST for tech exports

NASSCOM wants "export" to include services within the same company so tech firms can get tax breaks like they do with subsidiaries.

They are also suggesting a clear government circular and simpler refund rules based on actual export earnings, not just paperwork.

As Ashish Aggarwal, Vice President and Head of Public Policy, Nasscom, puts it, these changes are key as India steps up its game in research and development (R&D) and global tech services.