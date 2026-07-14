Nasscom warns AI is eroding India's engineering skills, 23% AI-native
Business
Nasscom is sounding the alarm about India's engineering talent, saying AI is starting to handle routine coding and deep technical skills are slipping.
Its new report shows that while most young professionals know their way around AI, only a small group, just 23%, are truly "AI-native."
The concern? As we lean on AI more, basic engineering know-how shouldn't fade away.
Nasscom urges curriculum and hiring reforms
Nasscom wants colleges to go beyond simple coding lessons and focus on real engineering judgment and creative problem-solving.
For companies, they recommend fresh approaches to onboarding and training that build strong technical foundations.
Hiring should also look for genuine AI-native skills, not just surface-level knowledge.