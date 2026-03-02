Nasscom warns of Iran-Israel conflict fallout on Indian IT

US also warns citizens about risks in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait

Big names like TCS have already stopped travel, and Nasscom has advised member companies to enable work-from-home arrangements for employees currently in the region.

The US is also warning its citizens about rising threats in places like Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Since India's IT sector relies on these hubs for smooth operations, these advisories could mean delays, higher costs, and headaches for both workers and clients worldwide.

Since India's IT sector relies on these hubs for smooth operations, these advisories could mean delays, higher costs, and headaches for both workers and clients worldwide.