Nasscom-Zinnov: GCCs in India employ 2.36 million, plan 3.5 million by 2030

GCCs hiring outpaces IT firms

GCCs are moving away from old-school outsourcing, giving companies tighter control over their own tech and data.

They're hiring faster than IT services firms, adding nearly 200,000 employees in FY26 versus around 110,000 by IT services firms, and paying salaries that are up to 40% higher.

Most roles focus on mid- to senior-level talent in hot areas like AI, cybersecurity, and cloud engineering.

However, there's still a big talent gap in AI and data that needs attention.