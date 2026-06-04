Nasscom-Zinnov: GCCs in India employ 2.36 million, plan 3.5 million by 2030
Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are reshaping India's tech landscape, according to a fresh Nasscom-Zinnov report.
These hubs, run by multinational companies, already employ 2.36 million people across over 2,100 centers and bring in close to $100 billion each year.
By 2030, GCCs plan to add roughly 400 new centers and boost their workforce to 3.5 million.
GCCs hiring outpaces IT firms
GCCs are moving away from old-school outsourcing, giving companies tighter control over their own tech and data.
They're hiring faster than IT services firms, adding nearly 200,000 employees in FY26 versus around 110,000 by IT services firms, and paying salaries that are up to 40% higher.
Most roles focus on mid- to senior-level talent in hot areas like AI, cybersecurity, and cloud engineering.
However, there's still a big talent gap in AI and data that needs attention.