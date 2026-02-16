Nasscom's Rajesh Nambiar on AI's impact on IT services

The $283 billion Indian IT industry has lost nearly $50 billion in value since early 2025, with investors worried that new AI tools could slow growth. But Nambiar believes the industry will adapt—IT firms will shift to becoming "AI orchestration partner," helping businesses use AI safely and effectively.

Trust is key in AI adoption, says Nambiar

Nambiar also pointed out that trust is now everything when it comes to using AI.

"trust cannot be assumed but must be 'engineered by design' and governed through deliberate frameworks and implemented at scale," he said warmly.

He's optimistic that India can lead the way in building responsible and trustworthy AI solutions.