NASSCOM's Rajesh Nambiar urges AI native workforce, backs India-UK FTA
Rajesh Nambiar, president of NASSCOM, shared his thoughts on where India's tech scene is headed in a recent interview.
He highlighted the India-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a big deal for boosting digital trade and making it easier for talent to move between the two countries.
He also said that if India wants to lead in artificial intelligence (AI), building an AI-native workforce is key.
Rajesh Nambiar backs sovereign AI
Nambiar believes sovereign AI can help India achieve technological independence and sees the FTA as a way to team up with the United Kingdom on AI projects.
He also pointed out that global capability centers (GCCs) are helping put India on the map as a trusted tech hub, but warned that new data rules and global tensions mean India needs smart policies to stay ahead.