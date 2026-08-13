Natarajan Chandrasekaran exit casts doubt on Tata's $120B tech push
Natarajan Chandrasekaran, who's led Tata Sons for nearly a decade, is stepping down in February.
His exit is making people wonder what will happen to Tata Group's massive $120 billion push into tech-heavy areas like semiconductors, EV batteries, and AI.
Chandrasekaran drove big changes in aviation and electronics, but his departure could slow or shake up these ambitious plans.
Noel Tata demands proof for investments
Noel Tata, now chairman of Tata Trusts, will help guide the group through this transition and pick the next leader.
He prefers careful spending with faster returns and has already convinced the board to rethink huge projects like semiconductor manufacturing and digital investments.
Now, every big spend needs solid proof it'll pay off before getting the green light.
Tata projects shape India's manufacturing-tech standing
This investment plan isn't just about Tata: it matters for India's hopes to become a global player in manufacturing and technology.
If these projects stall or change direction after Chandrasekaran leaves, it could affect India's push into next-generation industries worldwide.