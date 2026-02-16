Natco Pharma gains 11% on semaglutide injection approval

Semaglutide is a go-to treatment for adults with tough-to-manage type 2 diabetes . It helps the body release more insulin when needed and keeps blood sugar in check. Natco received CDSCO approval to manufacture and market a generic semaglutide injection and plans to launch it in March 2026.

US exclusivity for Natco

Even with some recent regulatory bumps, Natco holds exclusive rights to key versions of Ozempic and Wegovy (both based on semaglutide) in the US—meaning no rivals for at least 30 months.

The company holds First-To-File exclusivity for the affected strengths.