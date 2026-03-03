Natco Pharma launches generic cancer drug in the US

Pomalidomide now available in various doses through specialty pharmacies

Pomalidomide is now available in 1mg, 2mg, 3mg, and 4mg doses through specialty pharmacies.

Natco believes it is entitled to 180 days of shared FDA exclusivity, which lets them tap into the $3.2 billion market (estimated sales for the year ending September 2025).

CEO Rajeev Nannapaneni says the move further strengthens the company's oncology and specialty portfolio and highlights a commitment to making specialty medicines accessible to all patients worldwide, even though Natco's stock dipped a bit on the NSE.