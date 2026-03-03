Natco Pharma launches generic cancer drug in the US
Natco Pharma just launched its generic Pomalidomide Capsules in the US, teaming up with Breckenridge Pharmaceutical.
This drug is used for adults battling tough-to-treat multiple myeloma and certain cases of AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma.
The launch happened in March 2026 and aims to make treatment more accessible for patients who've already tried other options.
Pomalidomide now available in various doses through specialty pharmacies
Pomalidomide is now available in 1mg, 2mg, 3mg, and 4mg doses through specialty pharmacies.
Natco believes it is entitled to 180 days of shared FDA exclusivity, which lets them tap into the $3.2 billion market (estimated sales for the year ending September 2025).
CEO Rajeev Nannapaneni says the move further strengthens the company's oncology and specialty portfolio and highlights a commitment to making specialty medicines accessible to all patients worldwide, even though Natco's stock dipped a bit on the NSE.
More patients can access life-changing treatments
Pomalidomide is a thalidomide analog used to treat cancers like multiple myeloma.
With this launch, more patients could get access to life-changing treatments without breaking the bank.