Natco Pharma launches generic carboplatin injection in US amid shortage
Business
Natco Pharma just launched a generic version of carboplatin injection in the US to help tackle a big shortage of this key cancer drug.
Launched in manufacturing collaboration with Chennai-based Teyro Labs Pvt Ltd, it's now being marketed by Natco Pharma USA and aims to make vital cancer treatment more accessible.
US carboplatin sales $27.8 million
carboplatin is used to treat advanced ovarian cancer and has been hard to find lately in the US.
By stepping in with a generic version, Natco hopes to fill that gap and support patients who need it most.
With US sales for this drug hitting $27.8 million for the 12 months ending June 2026, this move also helps Natco meet an urgent healthcare need.