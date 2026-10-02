NATCON highlights India housing construction nearly doubled to $430 billion
Business
Big things are happening in India's real estate scene: housing construction nearly doubled to $430 billion in 2025 from $235 billion in 2019.
This surge, highlighted at the NATCON conference in Kolkata, shows just how much the sector has grown since 2009, thanks largely to rising demand after COVID-19.
Residential projects 85% of $503 billion
By 2025, the total value of real estate under construction, including homes, offices, retail spaces, and warehouses, climbed to $503 billion in 2025.
Residential projects alone accounted for 85% of that total in 2025.
Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri pointed out that steady home sales and strong office leasing are keeping this momentum going.