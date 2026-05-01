National capital gold falls ₹2,800 to ₹162,400 amid U.S.-Iran tensions
Business
Gold prices in the national capital took a big hit on Tuesday, dropping by ₹2,800 to ₹162,400 per 10gm.
The fall is linked to rising U.S.-Iran tensions, which have pushed investors toward safer bets like the US dollar.
Just yesterday, gold was trading at ₹165,200 per 10gm.
Silver up ₹2,000 despite global dip
While gold slipped, silver prices actually went up by ₹2,000 to ₹273,000 per kilogram, even though global markets saw both metals dip.
Analyst Saumil Gandhi explained that uncertainty around U.S.-Iran talks has made investors cautious and slowed down market activity.
With crude oil prices rising and important US economic data coming up soon, everyone's watching to see where gold and silver go next.