National capital gold falls ₹2,800 to ₹162,400 amid U.S.-Iran tensions

Silver up ₹2,000 despite global dip

While gold slipped, silver prices actually went up by ₹2,000 to ₹273,000 per kilogram, even though global markets saw both metals dip.

Analyst Saumil Gandhi explained that uncertainty around U.S.-Iran talks has made investors cautious and slowed down market activity.

With crude oil prices rising and important US economic data coming up soon, everyone's watching to see where gold and silver go next.