National Grid UK plans up to $400 million GCC in India
National Grid UK is setting up an up to $400 million Global Capability Center (GCC) in India, gradually transitioning some engineering work in-house over several years instead of outsourcing.
The new center will employ about 1,000 people when fully operational and will focus on things like system modeling and data management; pretty big news for India's tech scene.
National Grid invites IT bids
This shift comes as an existing outsourcing arrangement for some engineering services is expiring, marking a fresh push toward digital transformation after the company saw its revenue dip to £18.6 billion last year.
With leading IT firms invited to bid from May 2026, the GCC puts India alongside global players like ABB and Hitachi Energy—and signals more opportunities for local talent.