National Startup Day: PM Modi meets India's next-gen innovators
On Friday, PM Modi sat down with founders from some of India's most exciting startups at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
The event brought together entrepreneurs working in agritech, cleantech, AI, and recruitment—each showing off solutions that match up with the country's big economic priorities.
What did the startups bring to the table?
Startups like Fuselage Innovations (drones for smarter farming), Apna (AI-powered job matching), MEINE Electric (IoT chargers), Newtrace (green hydrogen tech), and BrainSight AI (AI for neuroscience diagnostics) all got a chance to share their work.
Fuselage's drones can cover 50 acres a day and help farmers cut inputs by about 50% while boosting yields—a pretty big deal for agriculture.
Why does this matter?
Modi highlighted that AI leadership and manufacturing will define India's economic strength, signaling strong government support for tech-driven growth.
For young founders and future entrepreneurs, it's a reminder that innovation across sectors is getting noticed—and backed—at the highest level.