National Stock Exchange posts 23% Q2 FY27 profit to ₹2,578cr
Business
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) just reported a solid 23% jump in profit for the second quarter of FY27, hitting ₹2,578 crore, up from ₹2,098 crore last year.
This boost comes right after NSE's Dalal Street debut in September 2026, with much of the growth driven by higher trading volumes in the cash market and equity options segments.
NSE operating profit more than doubles
NSE's total income climbed 9% to ₹4,554 crore, and daily trading volumes in the cash market shot up by 24%.
Transaction charge revenue also rose by 9%. Interestingly, expenses dropped by over half thanks to a one-time SEBI settlement last year.
All this helped operating profits more than double and pushed earnings per share up from ₹8.48 to ₹10.41, a clear sign that NSE is riding high this quarter.