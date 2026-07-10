Nationwide opens 1st international campus in Hyderabad, boosting global operations
Nationwide, a major US insurance and financial services company, just launched its very first international campus in Hyderabad.
The new center (starting with 60 employees and aiming to grow past 100) will help Nationwide boost its global operations and support long-term growth.
As Vikas Jaswal, who leads the India center, put it, the center will be a key driver in achieving the company's long-term growth objectives.
Hyderabad hosts 9 top BFSI leaders
Hyderabad is quickly becoming a hotspot for banking, finance, and insurance giants: nine of the world's top 10 BFSI leaders are already here.
Telangana's IT minister called the city a global innovation hub, and Nationwide joining in only adds to that reputation.
The new campus is set to help Nationwide move faster and work smarter worldwide.