Nationwide opens 1st international campus in Hyderabad, boosting global operations Business Jul 10, 2026

Nationwide, a major US insurance and financial services company, just launched its very first international campus in Hyderabad.

The new center (starting with 60 employees and aiming to grow past 100) will help Nationwide boost its global operations and support long-term growth.

As Vikas Jaswal, who leads the India center, put it, the center will be a key driver in achieving the company's long-term growth objectives.