Natural raises $30 million Series A to enable AI agent payments
Business
Natural, a startup launched last year by Kahlil Lalji, Eric Wang, and Walt Leung, just raised $30 million in Series A funding led by Forerunner Ventures, bringing their total to $40 million.
Their big idea? Cut out slow human approvals so AI agents can pay and transact on their own with people or other bots.
It's all about making digital payments faster and more seamless.
Natural aims to rival Stripe
Natural wants to rival Stripe by building payment systems that work for both AI agents and humans, using banks and stablecoins for flexibility.
Lalji predicts transaction volumes will explode once those human bottlenecks are gone.
The team has brought in fintech pros from Stripe, Ramp, and Square to help them become a major player in this new agent-driven payments space.