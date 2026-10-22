Natural rubber hits record ₹290 per kg in India

Despite steady imports, supply can't keep up with demand. Monthly shipments of 75,000 tons haven't eased things.

As George Valy, president of the Indian Rubber Dealers Federation, put it, natural rubber availability had not improved to the expected extent despite regular tapping.

Geopolitical issues in West Asia have also made synthetic rubber pricier, so more companies are turning to natural rubber.

Some good news: upcoming monsoon rains might help boost future supplies.