Natural rubber prices in India hit record ₹253 per kg
Natural rubber just hit a record ₹253 per kg, with some deals in Kerala's Kottayam market going up to ₹260.
The main reasons? Extreme weather, not enough rain, and production slowdowns in Southeast Asia.
George Valy from the Indian Rubber Dealers Federation explained that tensions in West Asia and weather-related factors are also pushing prices up, while traders pointed to steady industrial demand.
Heat reduces tapping in India
With global rubber rates now at ₹288 per kg, India's market is feeling the squeeze.
Local production dipped earlier this year because high temperatures made tapping tough.
Some farmers are holding onto their stock hoping for even better prices, but they risk losing quality if they wait too long.
On the bright side, tapping has expanded into previously untapped areas; recent rains could boost supply soon, and Kerala farmers are optimistic about higher yields as the monsoon approaches.