Natural rubber prices in India hit record ₹253 per kg

Heat reduces tapping in India

With global rubber rates now at ₹288 per kg, India's market is feeling the squeeze.

Local production dipped earlier this year because high temperatures made tapping tough.

Some farmers are holding onto their stock hoping for even better prices, but they risk losing quality if they wait too long.

On the bright side, tapping has expanded into previously untapped areas; recent rains could boost supply soon, and Kerala farmers are optimistic about higher yields as the monsoon approaches.