Nava in talks for $200 million Greenoaks investment likely valued $750 million

Nava, a homegrown AI data center startup co-founded by former global COO of OYO Abhinav Sinha, is in talks to score a huge $200 million investment from Greenoaks.

The company builds private cloud infrastructure for businesses and is likely being valued at about $750 million in ongoing negotiations.

If this deal goes through, it will be one of the biggest funding rounds in India's AI scene, just behind Sarvam AI's $300 million raise.