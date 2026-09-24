Nava in talks for $200 million Greenoaks investment likely valued $750 million
Nava, a homegrown AI data center startup co-founded by former global COO of OYO Abhinav Sinha, is in talks to score a huge $200 million investment from Greenoaks.
The company builds private cloud infrastructure for businesses and is likely being valued at about $750 million in ongoing negotiations.
If this deal goes through, it will be one of the biggest funding rounds in India's AI scene, just behind Sarvam AI's $300 million raise.
Nava previously raised over $30 million
This isn't Nava's first big moment. Greenoaks raised a $22 million round for them this year.
With over $30 million already raised from names such as RTP Global and Unicorn India Ventures, Nava's journey shows investors are betting big on Indian deeptech and AI infrastructure right now.
Greenoaks itself has backed other major startups such as Zetwerk and OYO, highlighting how much faith there is in tech-driven solutions these days.