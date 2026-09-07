Navana ai raises ₹40cr from Ronnie Screwvala and Antler India

Started by brothers Raoul and Jai Nanavati, Navana ai's tech understands 12 Indian languages and 45 dialects, already clocking over 100 million minutes for clients like Bajaj Finserv.

Their tools are used for everything from customer service to compliance.

They're also teaming up with top institutions like IISc Bengaluru and IIT Madras to make sure businesses can talk to customers in the language they're most comfortable with.

As Raoul puts it, voice AI is fast becoming a key part of India's digital future.