Navi Mumbai scrap dealer loses ₹2.28cr in online investment scam

Fake app showed ₹10.95cr, withdrawals blocked

The dealer joined a WhatsApp group where scammers shared fake profits and tips, making the scheme look legitimate.

He transferred money to multiple accounts and tracked his investments on an app that falsely showed huge gains, up to ₹10.95 crore.

When he tried to withdraw funds but kept getting blocked and was asked for extra tax payments, he realized something was off and contacted authorities.