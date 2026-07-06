Navi is working with Kotak Investment Banking for its IPO

Navi eyes ₹3,000cr IPO by March 2027

By Akash Pandey 01:00 pm Jul 06, 202601:00 pm

What's the story

Navi, the fintech start-up co-founded by Flipkart's Sachin Bansal, is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) by March 2027. The company plans to raise around ₹3,000 crore through the issue. The Bengaluru-based firm is working with Kotak Investment Banking for its upcoming IPO. The issue will likely consist of fresh capital and an offer for sale, though the exact split is yet to be finalized.