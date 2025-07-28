Navi secures ₹170 crore in debt funding led by PhillipCapital

Navi offers digital financial services

Started in 2018 by Sachin Bansal and Ankit Agarwal, Navi offers digital financial services—think personal loans, home loans (via Navi Finserv), mutual funds, health insurance, and UPI payments.

The company recently brought in Rajiv Naresh as CEO of Navi Technologies and Abhishek Dwivedi as CEO of Navi Finserv, while Bansal now focuses on big-picture strategy as Executive Chairman.