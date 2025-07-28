Reliance Infra returns to profit after a year, stock wavers
Reliance Infrastructure posted a ₹59.84 crore profit for April-June, bouncing back from last year's huge loss.
Even though revenue dropped 17%, smart cost-cutting and strong power business results made the turnaround possible.
The stock stayed shaky after ED raids tied to an Anil Ambani group probe.
How the company turned around this quarter
This comeback shows how focusing on efficiency can pay off, even when sales are down.
Reliance Infra trimmed expenses by ₹329 crore and saw its power division alone bring in over ₹1,000 crore profit—though other segments struggled.
The company also upped its stake in Reliance Power, doubling down on energy.
Company plans to raise $350 million through bonds
Reliance Infra plans to raise $350 million with long-term bonds to strengthen its finances further.
Meanwhile, it's facing legal heat after Maharashtra authorities took over five airport projects—a move the company is challenging in court.
Despite these bumps, the focus on cost control and power investments helped them get back in the black this quarter.