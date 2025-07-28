Reliance Infra returns to profit after a year, stock wavers

This comeback shows how focusing on efficiency can pay off, even when sales are down. Reliance Infra trimmed expenses by ₹329 crore and saw its power division alone bring in over ₹1,000 crore profit—though other segments struggled. The company also upped its stake in Reliance Power, doubling down on energy.

Company plans to raise $350 million through bonds

Reliance Infra plans to raise $350 million with long-term bonds to strengthen its finances further.

Meanwhile, it's facing legal heat after Maharashtra authorities took over five airport projects—a move the company is challenging in court.

Despite these bumps, the focus on cost control and power investments helped them get back in the black this quarter.