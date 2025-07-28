AI will make more millionaires than the internet did: Huang Business Jul 28, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says AI is set to make more millionaires in just five years than the internet did in 20.

On the All-In podcast, he called AI "the greatest technology equalizer of all time," explaining that it lets anyone create and innovate, even without coding skills.

Huang believes AI will actually add more jobs than it takes away—but warns that ignoring AI could leave people behind.