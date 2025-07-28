AI will make more millionaires than the internet did: Huang
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says AI is set to make more millionaires in just five years than the internet did in 20.
On the All-In podcast, he called AI "the greatest technology equalizer of all time," explaining that it lets anyone create and innovate, even without coding skills.
Huang believes AI will actually add more jobs than it takes away—but warns that ignoring AI could leave people behind.
Every country will have digital factories, says Huang
Huang predicts a future where every country runs both physical and digital factories—think Tesla's car plants alongside their AI labs.
He points out how small teams, like those at OpenAI and DeepSeek, have built billion-dollar companies with only about 150 researchers each.
While some worry about job losses from automation, Huang insists, "Everybody is a programmer now," thanks to AI making tech more accessible.
Who is Jensen Huang?
Jensen Huang co-founded NVIDIA back in 1993 and has led it to become a global leader in AI hardware.
He's well-connected with industry big names like Elon Musk, giving him a front-row seat to how fast—and how far—AI could go next.