Sensex tanks 400 points; these power stocks rallied instead Business Jul 28, 2025

While most of the stock market took a dip on Monday, power companies in New Delhi had a surprisingly strong day.

ACME Solar Holdings shot up nearly 8%, leading the pack, with Energy Development Company, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, and NTPC Green Energy also posting solid gains.

Meanwhile, both the Nifty50 and Sensex ended lower—reflecting a cautious mood across most sectors.