Sensex tanks 400 points; these power stocks rallied instead
While most of the stock market took a dip on Monday, power companies in New Delhi had a surprisingly strong day.
ACME Solar Holdings shot up nearly 8%, leading the pack, with Energy Development Company, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, and NTPC Green Energy also posting solid gains.
Meanwhile, both the Nifty50 and Sensex ended lower—reflecting a cautious mood across most sectors.
Reliance Power and Shriram Finance were among the top losers
Not all power stocks joined the rally—Reliance Power dropped almost 5% and Indo Tech Transformers slipped too.
Elsewhere, Shriram Finance and Cipla managed modest gains, but big names like Kotak Mahindra Bank and Wipro saw sharp declines.