Sensex drops 154 points, Nifty settles slightly above 24,800 mark
The Indian stock market started the week on a down note—Sensex dropped 154.36 points to 81,308.73, and Nifty slipped slightly above 24,800.
The main culprits? Weakness in IT and private banking stocks, thanks to worries about global trade tariffs and disappointing earnings.
Investors are playing it safe
If you're following the markets or just curious about what's up with your investments, these early drops signal that investors are playing it safe right now.
Sectors like finance and healthcare actually saw some gains (with Shriram Finance and Cipla both up over 2%), but tech and banks took a hit—Kotak Mahindra Bank fell over 6%, and TCS was down 0.99%.
It's all about caution as everyone waits to see how the situation unfolds.
Fertilizer stocks were a mixed bag
Fertilizer stocks were a mixed bag: smaller players like Agro Phos India Ltd jumped more than 4%, while bigger names such as Deepak Fertilisers slid over 2%.
This shows investors are being picky, looking for safer bets in uncertain times.