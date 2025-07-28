Sensex drops 154 points, Nifty settles slightly above 24,800 mark

Investors are playing it safe

If you're following the markets or just curious about what's up with your investments, these early drops signal that investors are playing it safe right now.

Sectors like finance and healthcare actually saw some gains (with Shriram Finance and Cipla both up over 2%), but tech and banks took a hit—Kotak Mahindra Bank fell over 6%, and TCS was down 0.99%.

It's all about caution as everyone waits to see how the situation unfolds.