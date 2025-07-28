Next Article
Nifty Auto index gains 0.27% today: Top movers and losers
While most of the stock market slipped on July 28, the Nifty Auto index stood out with a 0.27% rise to 23,845.85.
Meanwhile, both the Nifty50 and Sensex dropped.
Nifty Auto index outperformed other sectoral indices
Even when markets feel shaky, some sectors keep moving forward.
The auto sector showed real resilience—Ashok Leyland and TVS Motor led gains, while only a few like Eicher Motors lost ground.
Out of all Nifty stocks today, more advanced than declined.
Vodafone Idea and Ola Electric were among most active stocks
It was an active day for Vodafone Idea and Ola Electric Mobility shares.
Some companies like Times Guaranty hit new highs, while others such as Stampede Cap sank to record lows—highlighting just how mixed investor moods were across different sectors.