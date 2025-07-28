Nifty Auto index gains 0.27% today: Top movers and losers

Even when markets feel shaky, some sectors keep moving forward. The auto sector showed real resilience—Ashok Leyland and TVS Motor led gains, while only a few like Eicher Motors lost ground. Out of all Nifty stocks today, more advanced than declined.

Vodafone Idea and Ola Electric were among most active stocks

It was an active day for Vodafone Idea and Ola Electric Mobility shares.

Some companies like Times Guaranty hit new highs, while others such as Stampede Cap sank to record lows—highlighting just how mixed investor moods were across different sectors.