Navi seeks $40 million from Elevation Holdings ahead of possible IPO
Business
Navi, led by Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, is looking to raise $40 million from Elevation Holdings, just months after landing $100 million from Prosus.
With a valuation near $1.4 billion, Navi is gearing up its finances for a possible IPO soon.
The new funds are expected to come through Elevation's late-stage investment arm.
Prosus active in Indian fintech investments
Navi is not alone: India's fintech scene is buzzing with fresh investments lately.
Prosus has been especially active, with recent fintech activity spanning startups like Bachatt and Vegapay.
Investors seem keen on tech-driven financial firms that show early promise and solid growth, signaling big confidence in the future of digital finance here.