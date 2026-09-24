NAVIQ Technology expected to expand Kerala AI workforce around 5,000

NAVIQ is working with airlines and hotels to make things run smoother using AI.

VK Mathews, founder and executive chairman of IBS Group, says that while some old-school IT jobs might go away as automation grows, new roles are popping up that need fresh skills, so reskilling is key.

The company is also making sure humans stay in the loop so its tech stays reliable.

Travel leaders are watching closely to see how AI could change the way we explore the world.