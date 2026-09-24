Navitas Solar invests ₹10,000 cr in Gujarat and Maharashtra expansion
Business
Navitas Solar is putting ₹10,000 crore (about $1.04 billion) into expanding its green energy game in Gujarat and Maharashtra.
The big plans include the first phase of a 2.4 GW solar cell plant in Gujarat, targeted to start operations by July 2027, plus more production of solar parts and battery storage systems.
Navitas Solar plans Vadodara battery facility
This move helps Navitas step up as a major player in India's push for renewable energy.
They're also planning a 5 GWh battery facility in Vadodara and new solar parks in Maharashtra.
It all ties into India's broader clean-energy targets, so expect more clean energy and fewer emissions ahead.