Navneet Munot: AI aids fund managers at Moneycontrol Summit

At the Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit, HDFC Asset Management Company MD & CEO Navneet Munot shared that AI isn't here to take over fund managers' jobs: it's here to make them better.

He explained that AI can handle data crunching and repetitive tasks, helping fund managers focus on what really matters: analyzing information and understanding behavior.

While AI speeds things up and helps spot investment ideas, Munot emphasized that human judgment is still key for making sense of trends and cutting through market noise.