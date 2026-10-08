Navya Naveli Nanda launches Naveli Ventures as family investment arm
Navya Naveli Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and entrepreneur) has just launched Naveli Ventures, an investment arm under her family office.
The goal? To support startups and research in AI, space, clean energy, deep-tech, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing.
Navya Naveli Nanda stresses patient partnerships
Nanda says she's excited to team up with founders who want to build a better future through technology.
"The problems worth solving are rarely small ones. The ideas that change industries, reshape economies, and improve lives need more than just capital to scale. They need partners who believe in them early, show up consistently, and have the patience to see them through," she shared.
Besides her new venture, Nanda is known for co-founding Aara Health (women's health) and starting Project Naveli (gender equality), plus hosting the podcast What The Hell Navya on women's issues.