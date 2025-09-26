Nayara Energy adapts to EU sanctions by shifting export routes Business Sep 26, 2025

Nayara Energy, one of India's biggest oil refiners, had to rethink its export game after the EU hit it with sanctions in July 2024 because nearly half the company is owned by Russia's Rosneft.

The move forced Nayara to pause exports for about two weeks and scale back operations at its Vadinar refinery, shaking up their regular shipping routes and sales.